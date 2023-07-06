type here...
Popular GH Pastor based in the UK caught on tape banging a hookup lady at the hotel

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A Pastor is found wanting after he cheated on his wife with a hookup lady at a hotel but refused to pay for the services.

The peeved lady recorded the pastor demanding her payment and also threatening to expose him to his wife.

Per the conversation, it seems the hookup lady has been serving the pastor with some ‘Bedmatics’ for some time now.

But this time he refused to pay for the services and this got him into trouble as the lady gave him 2 options.

She told the pastor that either he pays her or file for a divorce wand leave the wife.

