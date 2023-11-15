Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladips dies at 28

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji known in the show is space as Oladips has been reported dead at the early age of 28.

The management of the singer disclosed the information today, November 15th 2023 that the singer passed away yesterday November 14th 2023 at exactly 10:14PM.

Confirming his death, the singer management wrote;

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening,at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time.

May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss.(amen).”