5 Popular NPP Politicians Whose Relatives Are Members Of NDC

In public, members of the two biggest political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come across as enemies. But away from the public eye, they share many common bonds.

Not long ago, a video of Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin sitting together at the same table to have their meals went viral.

The amateur video went viral because shortly before the two were captured heartily sharing a lunch table, they had engaged in what to many was a fierce battle of words and wits on the floor of Parliament during the debate on the 2023 mid-year budget review.

However, even stronger evidence of Ghana’s political maturity that does not get talked about often in the mainstream media is the close family relatives of politicians found in both NDC and NPP.

GhPage.com has compiled a list of eight popular politicians affiliated with a certain party but whose close relatives are in the “opposing” party. Here they are;

The Jinapor brothers

The “Jinapor Brothers” easily come to mind in any discussion on how politicians with close family ties cut across both NDC and NPP. This is because both John Jinapor of the NDC and Samuel Abu Jinapor of the NPP are both outspoken and speak for their parties on critical national discourse.

For instance, John Jinapor is the Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy while Abu Jinapor is a former deputy Chief of Staff and the current minister of Land and Natural Resources.

Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa and his uncle Sam Okudzeto

Samuel Awuku Okudzeto, an experienced lawyer, is currently a member of the Council of State, while his nephew Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is NDC MP for North Tongu.

The Okudzetos have a long history with the NPP. It is rumoured that Okudzeto Ablakwa himself was staunch NPP during his student days before switching to the NDC.

Otiko Djaba and Bawa Mogtari

Former Gender Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba is a known member of the NPP but her uterine sister Joyce Bawah Mogtari is a member of the NDC, they share the same mother but have different dads. Bawa Mogtari is a lawyer and currently the special aide to NDC flagbearer and former president, John Dramani Mahama.

Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Baba Kamara

Boniface Abubakar Saddique is a member of the NPP and former minister for Zongo and Inner City Development. But his elder brother, Baba Kamara, is a staunch NDC and a national security expert.

Samira Bawumia and her family

The wife of the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia, comes from a family with an interesting political background.

Now a member of the NPP because of her ties to the current vice president, Samira’s dad, Ahmed Ramadan, is a member of the People’s National Convention (PNC) but was appointed in 2017 by Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Samira’s brother Abu Ramadan is a known political activist and a member of the NDC.