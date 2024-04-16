Popular pastor charges his members $300 each to help him buy a brand-new Range Rover

- Advertisement -

Ugandan preacher Prophet Samual Kakande asked his congregants to give cash for his new vehicle.

The preacher said he wanted a Range Rover and gave the church members a deadline to send contributions.

Many social media users were unimpressed by the move and urged him to instead pray to God.

In a video, the head of The Synagogue Church of all Nations, Uganda, told members they had until April 20, 2024, to contribute.

“All those that love Prophet Kakande, listen to this. He wants to buy a new vehicle. We have all agreed to buy this new vehicle. It is a Range Rover. It is just a simple vehicle, you have seen (it),” said Kakande.

Let’s break down Kakande’s plan to get a new Range Rover:

•He decides he wants a new Range Rover.

•He creates a special fundraiser scheme called “Transport Blessing.”

•He asks his followers all over the world to contribute $300 each to help him buy the car.

•In return, everyone who gives money gets a prayer card that’s supposed to help them get their own new car by the end of the year. But here’s what doesn’t add up:

• If the prayer cards really work, why doesn’t Kakande just use one to get his own Range Rover?

• People have to pay real money for him to get his car, but all they get to help them buy their dream cars is a prayer card.

• Kakande has more than 50,000 followers worldwide. If only half of them give $300 each, he’d end up with $7.5 million.

Meanwhile, he only needs about $200,000 to buy the Range Rover, so what happens to the $7.3m balance? “this is assuming only half of his followers contribute” If we go deeper, they will say we don’t understand spiritual things.