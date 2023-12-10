Popular photographer dies a day to his birthday in a gory accident

- Advertisement -

A popular Nigerian photographer based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State who is best known as Wildshot, has died in a lone car accident in the Wimpe area of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

According to reports, the photographer was said to have rammed into a building while trying to overtake a trailer at about 9pm on Friday, December 8.

The deceased who is an only child, was reportedly at a popular gymnastics centre in Port Harcourt when his mother in the Rumuola area called him to complain that some suspected cultists were shooting around her residence.

Late Wildshot was said to have abandoned his activities at the gym, hopped into his car and rushed to the area in a bid to save his mother.

Eyewitnesses claim late Wildshot who was on speed, tried to overtake a trailer but lost control of his car, rammed into a building and sustained serious injuries.

He was said to have been rushed to two different hospitals who rejected him. He was confirmed dead at the third hospital he was taken to.

Wildshot died a day before his birthday.