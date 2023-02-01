type here...
Popular TikToker dies after falling off a cliff while shooting a video

By Lizbeth Brown
Edgar Garay
A popular American Tiktoker has fallen off a 70-foot cliff in Puerto Rico while shooting a video for his channel.

The deceased identified as Edgar Garay was on a day trip to the southwestern coast when he was last seen alive around 5:37 p.m. near the edge of the cliff.

The 27-year-old TikToker’s submerged body was recovered Monday by Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau divers after he plummeted off the steep coastal cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo.

According to sources, Garay’s brother Carlos, who was on the cliff with his cousin warned him repeatedly not to get too close to the edge while shooting a TikTok video.

“My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to. Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been”, Carlos revealed.

Garay was found in an underwater cave with massive head injuries from the fall.

