GhPageEntertainmentPopular Tiktoker jailed for three years for cyberstalking actress Eniola Badmus
Entertainment

Popular Tiktoker jailed for three years for cyberstalking actress Eniola Badmus

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
eniola badmus gets tiktoker jailed
Renowned Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has had a popular Tiktoker thrown into prison for three years for defaming and cyberstalking her on the social media platform.

The lady identified as Okoye Blessing Nwakaego was sentenced by a Federal High Court judge in Lagos on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after she pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of cyberstalking.

Reports say Justice Nicholas Oweibo, however, considered the convict’s remorse and gave her an option of paying a fine of N150,000 instead of jail time.

According to the charge, Nwakaego and one Chimabia who is on the run between December 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos conspired to commit the offence.

The duo was also said to have knowingly caused the transmission of communication via numerous blogs and social media networks, with her mobile number.

Nwakaego confessed to making the video following a prompt by a male friend.

Her conduct, according to the police, was “grossly offensive, false and to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, insult, injury, criminal, intimidation, enmity, hatred and needless anxiety to the prejudice of Badmus.”

Source:GHPage

