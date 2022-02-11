type here...
Popular TV presenter caught sleeping with married woman in his home
News

Popular TV presenter caught sleeping with married woman in his home [Video]

By Albert
In his home, a prominent Ugandan TV presenter was caught sleeping with a married woman.

MC (Casmir Mukisa) is a rapper who goes by the moniker Casmir Mukisa. He was discovered in the act of sleeping with a married woman named Trice.

In a viral video, MC Casmir is seen in handcuffs (which he covered with his jacket) appealing for mercy from a man who is alleged to be the husband of the woman with whom he was cheating.

MC Casmir was asked “Is this the bed where you performed sex from?” during a hotel raid involving some police detectives, to which he replied “Yes!” Please accept my apologies.” The lady, too, responds affirmatively. The police officers were also said to have come from the Kira Road Police Station.

“Punish me, but even if you punish me, just know I will regret what I did,” Casmir says before exiting the room.

According to local news outlets, the woman stated that her husband had consistently failed to satisfy her in bed, which is why she chose to sleep with the TV host.

 Following the video’s virality, MC Casmir claimed that his home had been converted into a crime scene. He also promised to bring anyone who recorded him to justice.

He composed:

“Ladies and Gentles This Case has attracted public and state Interest because of the Video circulating. Officers involved at my house that turned it into a crime scene , those that arrested me and the man who recorded video are All being brought to justice one by one. Damages caused will be cleared. Thanks to those who are standing by me.”

Check Out Video Below:

