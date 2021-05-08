Porn and betting listed among most visited websites in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Adult content and sports betting have taken over the appetite of Ghanaians as the most consumed content on the internet by users, a search has revealed.

This data was shared by online visibility management and content marketing platform, Semrush.com.

As of Thursday, May 6, it was revealed that, among the top 10 platforms that Ghanaians visit the most, two of them are pornography websites and one is a sports betting website.

Porn websites Xvideos.com and Xnxx.com place 4th and 9th respectively on the ranking while betway.com places 10th. Wikipedia.org, Youtube.com and Google.com are however the top three most visited websites in that particular order.

The report has stirred conversation on social media as a section of Ghanaians have expressed worrying concerns about the content appetite of their compatriots.

