Potter’s Family chapel launches “UNTIL ONE DAY” Program; Bishop Agyin Asare and more to speak

In a gathering filled with blessings and the anointing of God, the launch of the church’s program “UNTIL ONE DAY” was a divine moment for all in attendance.

As members came together to kick off this special program, they reflected on the goodness and faithfulness of God, and the hope in Christ Jesus. It only takes one day for God to reveal His strength and power in our lives, turning our sorrows into joy and struggles into victories. One day can transform tears into joy, pain into gain, and tests into testimonies.

The organization is honored to welcome Rev Dr Anthony Cudjoe and Arch Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, esteemed fathers of faith, who will share their divine wisdom with us. Their presence is a testament to the divine connections orchestrated by God for this event.

From June 19th to 21st at 6pm each night, Ghanaians will be blessed by the ministry of these servants of God, hosted by Prophet Alex Armstrong in prayer and worship. On June 23rd, there will be a gathering to dedicate the church building, Mercy Temple, as a symbol of God’s faithfulness and provision.

“UNTIL ONE DAY” is a time of hope and renewal of faith, trusting in God’s perfect timing and plan for our lives. May this program be a time of spiritual awakening, hope, and transformation as we draw closer to God and experience His presence in a new way.

May God’s blessings be upon us all as we embark on this journey together. Amen.