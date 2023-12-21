“Poverty made look very ugly; Money made me strong and beautiful” – Delay brags (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known in Amherst space as Delay has revealed in a recent interview on how she went from grass to grace.

The business mogul revealed how she was called unattractive and ugly because she was very poor and couldn’t afford certain basic things in her life.

Delay, host of The Delay Show, recounted the challenges she encountered early on, sharing how not meeting certain beauty standards once threatened her confidence.

According to her, even affording basic necessities like body lotion during that period proved to be a big challenge. Delay mentioned that she was proud of herself and how far she had come.

She noted that she was famous because of her hard work and the sacrifices she made.

