- Advertisement -

VGMA24 Gospel Artiste of the Year Piesie Esther has eulogized the VGMA Artiste of the Year Black Sherif on live radio in an interview she granted today 8th May 2023.

According to her, the vocal prowess of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year would go a long way to improve evangelism if he decides to heed the call.

Piesie Esther also mentioned that she wishes Black Sherif joins me in doing gospel music.

“He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me in the gospel,” she said.

Piesie Esther at the interview opened up about her admiration for Sherif and acknowledged his hard work in the year under review.