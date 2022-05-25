type here...
Former PPA CEO charged with 17 counts, granted GHc5m bail
News

Former PPA CEO charged with 17 counts, granted GHc5m bail

By Kweku Derrick
Agyenim Boateng Adjei PPA Boss-1
Former PPA Boss Agyenim Boateng Adjei was busted for selling government contracts
The former boss of the Public Procurement Authority, Agyenim Boateng Adjei and his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, have both been granted bail in the corruption prosecution by the High Court (Criminal Court 3 Division).

The duo were found to have been involved in the ‘Contracts for Sale’ scandal in 2020 and have been charged with 18 counts of corruption offences by the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Boateng Adjei, slapped with 17 counts, pleaded not guilty to all the 7 counts of using Public office for profit and 10 counts of directly and indirectly influencing the Public Procurement process using his office.

The second accused person Francis Kwaku Arhin also pleaded not guilty to one Count of using Public officer for profit.

The Court thus admitted them to a bail sum of GH¢5 million each with 2 sureties. The sureties are each to deposit their national IDs with the Court’s registry.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng has also been ordered to deposit his passport with the court until the final determination of the case.

Francis Kwaku Arhin, on the other hand, has been allowed to retain his passport on compassionate grounds.

The court has directed the parties to file all documents they would be relying on within four weeks.

The case has been adjourned to June 28, 2022.

    Source:GHPage

