The leader and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie despite the warning from the Inspector General of Police Dr George Dampare against doom prophecies have dropped another prophecy.

In a Facebook post, Prophet Nigel Gaisie revealed that God has revealed to him that there is going to be some tension in Umofia.

According to him, God in his sleep revealed to him that he saw fire gutting properties, homes, lives, and buildings collapse in the country.

He continued that up in the North, he saw protest and the rise of robbery on travellers using that road.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie went on to drop a prophecy about Nigeria asking them to pray for Aso Rock.

His full post reads:

“I went into a deep sleep and the Spirit of the Lord lifted my spirit. In my vision, I saw the world cry. A great storm blew, properties and lives were lost in many parts of the world. People were left without shelter. The Lord lifted my spirit and in my vision, I saw fire gutting properties, homes, lives, and buildings collapse.

“The Lord carried my Spirit man into the Northern part of Umiofia and I saw a protest, a spine-chilling accident, and robbery attack on travelers. Let the people of the Central region, Takoradi, Tarkwa, and cape coast pray against natural disasters and accidents which ll take lives away. Let the people of Kwahu in Umuafia pray against kidnapping. A cry from the NORTH.

In my vision, I saw a world leader say bye bye to us and a west African presidency under attack, let Nigerians pray more for Aso Rock. Let the world pray, 2022 year is a year of Growth but the enemy will contend against it but victory will finally be Ours in Jesus Christ’s name, AMEN…#Hill Tv.#Hills College of Prophecy.# Yehowaa Bookshop#FridayMornings…Tema Branch Church.#Ho , INVASION.#The JesusAgenda#LODIBA FOUNDATION#lastFridayofthemonth,RestorationNightVigil.#PNG.

