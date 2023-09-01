Pray for me and my appointees to do our work well — Nana Addo says as he quotes the Bible

The President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo has spoken and according to him, at the end of his tenure of office on January 7, 2025, he wants with humility to be able to say just as St. Paul did in 2 Timothy 4:7-8.

Timothy 4:7-8 reads, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

Addressing a valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi outgoing chairperson of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian church of Ghana in Kyebi in the Eastern region, Nana Addo called on Ghanaians to pray for him and his appointees to continue to discharge their duties with humility and integrity to change the fortunes of the country.

He said “Pray for me and the people I have appointed to various positions with responsibilities that we will continue to exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity. Pray for Ghana that It remains united in peace and continues to thrive for progress and prosperity. I continue to abide in faith in the Almighty God to help advance the fortunes of our nation accompanied by appropriate policies, determination, and hard work on our part.”

He also urged Ghanaians to have faith that under his leadership adding that Ghana will be out of the current economic difficulties.

“I urge all of you gathered here to have the same believe that the fortunes of Ghana under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be assured. The battle is indeed the Lord’s,” he noted.