Pray for Moesha – Actress allegedly goes into deep coma and now brain dead; Ghanaians react

According to trending reports on social media which are yet to be confirmed, Ghanaian socialite Moesha Budoung is currently brain dead and in a deep coma after hitting her head on a hard surface while out chilling.
Details about this trending report are scanty but a lot of Ghanaians have taken to the internet to trend “Pray For Moesha”.
Being in the critical state between life and death – It’s believed that prayers can help Moesha regain her consciousness.
Below are how some netizens have reacted to the sad trending report…
Stay tuned for more updates on this tragic developing story.