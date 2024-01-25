Pray for Moesha – Actress allegedly goes into deep coma and now brain dead; Ghanaians react

- Advertisement -

According to trending reports on social media which are yet to be confirmed, Ghanaian socialite Moesha Budoung is currently brain dead and in a deep coma after hitting her head on a hard surface while out chilling.

Details about this trending report are scanty but a lot of Ghanaians have taken to the internet to trend “Pray For Moesha”.

Being in the critical state between life and death – It’s believed that prayers can help Moesha regain her consciousness.

Below are how some netizens have reacted to the sad trending report…

Ghana, pray for Moesha. — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) January 25, 2024

Moesha in coma, pray for her but should she make it out alive, she should repent of her sins and ways of doing stuffs!!?? — DEAR GOD????? (@CFCLamarr) January 25, 2024

Heard Moesha is in a deep coma. Pray for her! pic.twitter.com/PB6HaL3GCw — JoMenz (@S3_Asa) January 25, 2024

What Bonsam dey hate be say ugo come out publicly say you repent hmm. Let's wish Moesha survives this pic.twitter.com/v6kHCAHK4j — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) January 25, 2024

Stay tuned for more updates on this tragic developing story.