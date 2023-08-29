“Praye Tietia must do a DNA test for the children” – Bongo Ideas alleges

Bongo Ideas has upped his game again and this time around to the corridors of veteran singer, Praye Tietia of Praye fame and his wife, Selly Galley.

The controversial baby with sharp teeth took to his Facebook page to make to some wild claims asserting that, Praye Tietia should have a DNA test done for his new kids as soon as possible.

According to the budding critique, “a desperate woman can do anything for what she wants”. Bongo doubts the paternity of the kids as it’s been 8 years the two got married.

Bongo Ideas as a writer and critique known for everything negative in the social space. His attacks on high profile people is no longer a news and this new allegations come as no surprise.

Check his post below