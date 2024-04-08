type here...
Entertainment Prayer is the best tool to attract rich men - Salma Mumin
Prayer is the best tool to attract rich men – Salma Mumin

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has disclosed the best tool ladies can use to attract rich men into their lives.

With some ladies travelling to juju men and mallam in search of powers to attract rich men, Salma believes they are wasting their time.

According to her, the best ‘kayamata’ to attract rich men is prayer and that is what has helped her.

Speaking on the Delay Show, she mentioned that she always prays to God when going to bed to provide her with a rich man.

She claimed that she told God she was coming from a poor home and she wanted to be connected to a rich person who would be her destiny changer.

“I pray to God anytime I go to sleep. And I tell him that he knows I’m not from a rich home so he should connect me to my destiny helpers. I believe that meeting these rich people is a result of answered prayers,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Source:Ghpage

