Prayers, insults and curses fly on TikTok as Ohemaa Mercy clashes with an alleged ‘witch’

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
ohemaa mercy clashes with witch on TikTok
A trending video that captures Ohemaa Mercy involved in spiritual warfare with a lady on TikTok has caused a frenzy on social media.

The Gospel minister was hosting a live session where she interacted and prayed with her fans and followers, including some men of God at night.

A lady identified as Lodina Mahama who was part of the open interaction on the platform was subjected to an avalanche of prayers and deliverance for allegedly possessing an evil spirit.

From the conversation between her and Ohemaa Mercy, it appeared she had placed a curse on another woman and tied down her destiny.

Ohemaa Mercy however interceded on behalf of the victim and redeemed her from the wicked plans of her detractor.

The gospel singer rained spiritual fire on the alleged witch on TikTok who visibly felt tormented and instantly released the victim from the shackles she had placed on her.

