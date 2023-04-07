Praying through Safo Kantanka is more powerful than through Jesus Christ – Osebo

- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s biggest fashionistas Richard Brown (Osebo The Zaraman) has made a statement that has got people asking questions.

His recent remarks have been described by many as blasphemous and one that degrades the Creator of the Universe.

According to Osebo, praying through Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the founder of the Kristo Asafo (Christ Reformed) Church, a seventh-day movement in Ghana, is more powerful than through Jesus Christ.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy made these bold assertions when he spoke to entertainment blogger, Sammy Kay on the Go Online Show aired on YouTube.

He also disclosed that the God of Israel and the God of Ghana are two different entities hence it was not right to pray through Jesus who traces his origins to Israel.

This is the bitter truth, the God of Israel is not the same as the God of Ghana. In the past, God cared only for the Israelites that is why he gave them the ability to conquer other nations and snatch their lands,” Osebo stated.

As said by Osebo even citizens of Israel have been asked not to mention the name of Jesus in the country yet Ghanaians still pray in his name.

Osebo who is a member of the Kristo Asafo mission led by Apostle Safo Katanka said Christians gave reverence to the likes of Jesus, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob yet saw it as pagan when reverence is given to the leader of his church.

“I just heard last week that Israel has asked its citizens to stop praying or discussing Jesus. If you are caught you’ll be jailed for one year.

Christians pray and mention the God of Isaac, Abraham, Jacob and David but they find it difficult to mention the God of Safo Kantanka when they are praying,” Richard Brown explained.

There is the power of God on Apostle Kwadwo Safo so I can also pray through him.”