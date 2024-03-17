‘I prefer to touch myself with my fingers and toys because my boyfriend last 2 minutes’ – Lady reveals

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has anonymously disclosed the sexual dissatisfaction she experiences from her partner which is gradually eating her up.

Narrating her story on Confessions on TV3, the lady whose identity has been kept anonymous said her partner always lasts less than two minutes in bed.

She said she’s always been left sexually unsatisfied whenever there is an intercourse, hence she prefers to masturbate to satisfy herself rather than have sex with her partner.

She disclosed to Ms. Nancy on Confessions on TV3 saying;

“Within two minutes, he has cum already. Due to that, I avoid him and tend to masturbate to satisfy my sexual desires because immediately we start having sex, in less than two minutes, he has cum already and the thing too will stand.”