Pregnant girl storms Legon campus to embarrass boyfriend

By Lizbeth Brown
Pregnant girl storms legon campus to attack boyfriend
Legon boy pregnacy
A pregnant lady reportedly stormed the University of Ghana campus to cause a scene over her pregnancy.

In a video that has gone viral, the young pregnant girl was seen confronting her supposed boyfriend who has refused to take responsibility for her pregnancy.

The two were engaged in a struggle as the young girl held onto her boyfriend’s shirt tightly.

The alleged boyfriend was obviously not ready to talk to his girlfriend and asked why she decided to embarrass him on campus.

Watch the video below;

It took the timely invention of some onlookers to separate the pregnant girl and her boyfriend from killing each other.

The boyfriend was sounded very embarrassed was taken aback by her girlfriend’s behaviour.

Source:Ghpage

