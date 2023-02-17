type here...
Pregnant woman dies in hospital over delay in payment alert

By Lizbeth Brown
A pregnant woman has sadly passed away after she was neglected by doctors for several hours over the new naira policy crisis.

The sad demise of the pregnant woman identified as Shema’u Sani Labaran happened at Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

According to the husband of the deceased, his wife’s death was as a result of delay in transfer made to the bank and that the doctors didn’t attend to his wife for more than three hours.

Malam Bello Fancy explained that he took his wife to the hospital when she was about to deliver, but that the hospital rejected his old naira notes and also had no POS, hence that they asked him to deposit the money in their account.

ALSO READ: Angry Nigerian youths set bank ablaze over cash shortages

“My wife walked into the hospital from our house, but before they received the alert, the pains had doubled and she was already bleeding. Still, they didn’t touch her until after three hours when they received the alert.

After they admitted her, they discovered that she could not deliver by herself; that she must undergo an operation. I agreed and paid the money; still through transfer. It also delayed for an additional three hours before they received the alert and operated on my wife. Shockingly, the baby was brought out dead and the mother also died”, the husband revealed.

However, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Rahila Garba, denied the allegation, saying the claim was not the true representation of the incident.

    Source:Ghpage.com

