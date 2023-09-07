Pregnant woman shot dead by her boyfriend public

type here...
News

By Mr. Tabernacle
In Mbombela, South Africa, on September 6, 2023, a tragic incident unfolded where a 36-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend in public view.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman had just exited a taxi on Samora Machel Street near Buscor’s bus terminals when the horrifying incident occurred.

The suspect, driving a bakkie and coming from a nearby filling station, stopped in front of the victim.

Witnesses claimed that he pulled out a firearm and shot the woman in her right leg, causing her to fall. Shockingly, he then allegedly shot her in the head twice before fleeing in the direction of Valencia.

Promptly, witnesses contacted the police and paramedics for assistance. Emer-G-Med responders arrived but tragically declared the woman dead at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed the incident, registering it as a murder case at Nelspruit Police Station.

The incident transpired at around 5:20 AM, in full view of commuters in Mbombela CBD, adjacent to a bus terminal. It was reported that the victim was gunned down in an alleged drive-by shooting from a white Isuzu Light Delivery Vehicle bakkie, sustaining injuries to her upper body.

As the investigation unfolds, both the police and medical emergency personnel are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to contact Detective Colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi.

At the moment, no arrests have been made, but the police investigation continues. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, strongly condemned the incident, vowing that the police would relentlessly pursue the suspect and ensure justice is served.

Furthermore, another witness alleged that the victim’s mother revealed her daughter had previously filed an assault case against the suspect.

It was reported that the mother urged her daughter to return home due to ongoing abuse, which seemingly led to a dispute, possibly related to lobola, as the suspect had already paid it.

Source:GHPAGE

