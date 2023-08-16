Pregnant young lady with no baby bump welcomes first child, video causes stir

- Advertisement -

In a strange occurrence, a young lady who never had a baby bump while pregnant has welcomed her first child and it was a girl.

The lady took to social media to share various stages of her pregnancy which has caught the attention of her followers and viewers.

From the outset, she had no visible baby bump, down to the 7th, eight and even the final month when she delivered her baby.

She flaunted the little baby and revealed that she’s now a mother to a beautiful baby girl.

Check out reactions which followed…

@Mary Funmilayo123 said: “Who get mind give u belle ????”

@Ajokeunique remarked: “Baby dey born baby??”

@The Flower Bar ?? wrote: “Aree ??? them suppose arrest who give you belle ??”

@user3028665455842 shared: “My sister that is 31 looks like a 16years old girl if she carry her children people will even insult her that she is too small”

@??OMAVI?? said: “You use four test trip to confirm am well well e shock you abi???e shock me tooo oooo???”

