One lady identified as Gifty and an ex-girlfriend to Angel FM sports Presenter Kaninja has come out to reveal that she has cursed the presenter after he left her for another lady.

The lady granting an interview with her face hidden revealed that she was in a relationship with Kaninja during his days with one of the radio stations in Kumasi.

According to the lady, she was the one taking care of Kaninja and the presenter couldn’t stay away from her because he knew the benefits he was getting from her.

She continued that along the line, she got one lady who was helping her do some of her house chores unknown to her the popular sports presenter was having an affair with her.

After some time Kaninja complained that she doesn’t come home since she was working in a different town and wanted her to return either every week or every two weeks.

Gifty went on to say she got the shock of her life after she got to know the girl who was helping her was pregnant for Kaninja.

It was at this point that she decided to lay a curse on him for all that he has done to hurt her.

During the interview, she stated emphatically that the sports presenter would never have joy in his marriage hence she is not surprised with how his marriage with Xandy turned into.