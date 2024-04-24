Pres. Nana Addo angrily commands Chiefs to stand up before he would shake hands with them (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

In a recent viral video, President Akufo-Addo is depicted commanding Chiefs to stand up before he shakes hands with them, showcasing a moment of assertiveness during the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa’s funeral in Kadjebi, Oti Region.

Arriving with a sizable entourage, President Akufo-Addo proceeded to greet the attendees at the funeral, including the gathered Chiefs.

When he reached the Chiefs’ stands, one of them remained seated on his stool, seemingly expecting the President to shake hands with him in that position.

Recognizing his role as the Leader of Ghana, President Nana Addo asserted his authority by commanding the Chief to stand up before engaging in the handshake. This incident, captured on video, has sparked vigorous debate among different groups.

Some argue that the Chief should have stood up as a sign of respect even before the President reached him, while others criticize President Nana Addo for what they perceive as publicly humiliating the Chief.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW