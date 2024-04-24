type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPres. Nana Addo angrily commands Chiefs to stand up before he would...
News

Pres. Nana Addo angrily commands Chiefs to stand up before he would shake hands with them (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

In a recent viral video, President Akufo-Addo is depicted commanding Chiefs to stand up before he shakes hands with them, showcasing a moment of assertiveness during the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa’s funeral in Kadjebi, Oti Region.

Arriving with a sizable entourage, President Akufo-Addo proceeded to greet the attendees at the funeral, including the gathered Chiefs.

When he reached the Chiefs’ stands, one of them remained seated on his stool, seemingly expecting the President to shake hands with him in that position.

Recognizing his role as the Leader of Ghana, President Nana Addo asserted his authority by commanding the Chief to stand up before engaging in the handshake. This incident, captured on video, has sparked vigorous debate among different groups.

Some argue that the Chief should have stood up as a sign of respect even before the President reached him, while others criticize President Nana Addo for what they perceive as publicly humiliating the Chief.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
1.6mph
40 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more