Presec Legon: 5 male students caught chopping their backside in a viral video

According to a report by @Ghanacrimes on Twitter, five students from the renowned Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec) have been handed indefinite suspensions following allegations of their involvement in homosexual activities.

The disciplinary action comes after two of the students were reportedly captured on video engaging in such activities, while the other three were reported by concerned fellow students.

The incident has stirred controversy, not only due to the nature of the allegations but also because of the school’s initial response.

It has been reported that the school’s authorities initially opted for silence and attempted to cover up the incident.

However, as word spread and concerns heightened, the school administration eventually took action against the students involved.

The suspension of the five students sheds light on Presec’s commitment to upholding its rules and regulations, ensuring the maintenance of a safe and conducive learning environment.

The school has since refrained from divulging detailed information about the incident, respecting the privacy and confidentiality of the students in question.

The handling of cases involving alleged homosexuality in educational institutions has been a subject of discussion in Ghana.

Different schools have employed varying approaches, and Presec’s decision to suspend the students has ignited broader conversations about school policies and the broader LGBTQ+ rights discourse in the country.