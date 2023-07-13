Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Adom TV/FM presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has walked down the aisle once again after her first marriage hit the rocks in 2014.

The 35-year-old media personality got engaged with her heartthrob, Dominic Duodu, in a low-key colourful traditional ceremony Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The wedding ceremony which was strictly by invitation took place at a private venue at Oda in the Eastern Region.

Tima looked ravishing in a green corseted gown that was beautifully blended with and orange colours of her bridesmaids’ costume.

She beamed with contiguous smiles as her beautiful and energetic bridesmaids showed their unflinching support.

The event was almost marred by the rains that subtly showered blessings on the couple as they begin their union and a blissful journey ahead.

Tima’s white wedding which is expected to come off on Saturday, July 15

Watch the video below

Tima divorced her first husband with whom she has two children to marry Dominic.

It is gathered that Tima and her new husband were schoolmates at the Ghana National College.

It is unclear why Tima left her ex-husband, but some close sources have alleged that she was in the hands of the wrong man.

BROKEN MARRIAGE

In a 2021 interview with Delay, she revealed that he married her ex-husband to upset her then-cheating boyfriend.

“I married at 24-years-old and he was 26-years-old and it was to spite my boyfriend then because he cheated on me with my best friend. I didn’t love my ex-husband, I only liked him and he knew it, but he was hoping that the love would grow as we went along,” she said.

“I got pregnant a month after our marriage and before the baby turned two, I got pregnant with the second baby and that was where our problems started,” she told Delay.

Even though the actress would not go into the details of her collapsed marriage, she said it was not based on infidelity.

“I never cheated on him, nor he on me, but we just couldn’t understand each other. But ever since we separated in 2014, I have not spoken to him neither has he come to look for his children. I don’t know his whereabouts even though we have each other’s number” she added.