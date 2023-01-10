type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPresidency had no knowledge of Meek Mill’s music video recording - Report
News

Presidency had no knowledge of Meek Mill’s music video recording – Report

By Mr. Tabernacle
Meek-Mill
Meek-Mill
- Advertisement -

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah has said American rapper, Meek Mill did not seek permission before recording his music video at the Jubilee House in Accra.

His comments come on the back of the backlash from Ghanaians on a teaser of the music video released by the American rapper moving around the Jubilee House with his crew from the frontage to the conference hall and other seating areas.

There has been public worry after Meek Mill released portions of the video via Instagram reel. 

The rapper was later seen standing in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during his addresses.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the former Deputy Director of Research at the Presidency stated that the seat of government had no knowledge of the musician’s actions.

“Meek Mill music’s video was not sanctioned by the Presidency. Its permission was not sought whatsoever for the use of the video.

“The musician has realized his indiscretion, apologized and taken down the video,” Mr. Ahiagbah stated.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, January 10, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    2.6mph
    54 %
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News