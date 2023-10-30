type here...
President Akuffo Addo to grace National Science and Maths Quiz final competition

By Osei Emmanuel
The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo is scheduled to attend the grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

He is expected to address the audience at the competition in honour of NSMQ’s 30th anniversary, which is happening for the first time.

The highly anticipated final contest will come off today, Monday, October 30, 2023, at the National Theater in Accra.

The 2023 finale is a battle of champions – all the finalists which are Achimota School, Opoku Ware School, and Presec, Legon are not new to the finals and are eager to add another trophy to their collection.

PRESEC is aiming for an eighth trophy and OWASS for a third, while Achimota School hopes to secure their third trophy also.

