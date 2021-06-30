- Advertisement -

The first gentleman of the land Nana Addo has directed the Minister of Interior Hon Ambrose Dery with immediate effect to start an inquiry into the unrest at Ejura yesterday.

The Ejura township currently has the presence of security personnel following the unfortunate incident that happened hours after the death of Kaaka a social media activist fighting for the betterment of the country.

After the incident, a lot of people have come out to mount pressure on President Nana Addo to release a statement in connection to that.

In a press release sighted by GhPage.com, Nana Addo stated that the minister is to give him the report and recommendations with ten (10) days.

He however sent out his condolence to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Read the statement below: