President Akufo-Addo terminates appointment of Ghana Airports MD, Yaw Kwakwa

Mr. Yaw Kwakwa’s appointment as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited has been terminated by President Akufo-Addo.

In a letter to the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company, Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said, “In this regard, kindly take the required procedures to give effect to the direction.” “I am looking forward to working with you.”

When the news broke, Mr. Kwakwa was dealing with the media at the McDan terminal while the Transport Committee of Parliament was visiting the facility.

Despite the fact that the letter did not specify the cause for his dismissal, it is widely assumed to be related to the ongoing McDan aviation dispute.

McDan Aviation has announced the suspension of its private jet operations at Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 1 in order for the company’s management to have negotiations with the Ghana Airport Company Limited over operational procedures disagreements.

This came after the GACL stopped McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport indefinitely in a letter dated January 31, 2022. (KIA).