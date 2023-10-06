type here...
President Nana Addo almost falls at Tagoe Sisters’ 40th anniversary

By Qwame Benedict
A humiliating video of Ghanaian President Nana Addo nearly collapsing has gone viral.

President Nana Addo was a special guest at the Tagoe Sisters’ 40th anniversary celebration held recently.

The group has over 40 years of experience in the gospel music community, and to celebrate their anniversary, they decided to establish the Tagoe Twin Foundation.

President Nana Addo nearly fell to the ground as he exited the car to enter the function.

Watch the video below:

People in the comments section expressed concern about his health as a result. Some even begged him to never leave the house again.

Read some comments below:

Mikegizo2: “He can’t even stand Awoo Ama Ghana”

Peacedemay: “The President should be sending representatives to some of these events.”

Panshak_zamani: “Low key ur man is weak charley ??”

Nurudeen_sharif: “H. E. Nana Addo is not well healthy ??”

Amoani.waa: “They must be very closer to him… It’s beautiful tho?”

Source:GhPage

