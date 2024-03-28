- Advertisement -

Outspoken media personality Bridget Otoo has called out the president of the land referring to him as a dictator.

Her comment comes after Tema General Hospital denied media reports that a baby died at their facility as a result of Dumsor.

Bridget Otoo noted that Governmental institutions despite facing numerous challenges are afraid to speak out for fear of losing their jobs.

She posted: “Every institution is afraid of this spineless lying government because of their vindictiveness. They should be afraid of the peoples “deafening silence” We are not in a military era even though @NAkufoAddo has proven to be one dictator.”

See screenshot below:

She didn’t end there as she bashed the hospital for trying to hide the truth away from the public and also called on ECG to release a timetable for the load shedding.

“That a hospital is afraid to admit that a baby died as a results of Dumsor. An account a doctor shared with the mother of the child.. Your life doesn’t matter to this government!!!! #ReleaseDumsorTimetable”, she tweeted.

See the screenshot below: