- Advertisement -

Muhamadu Buhari, the current President of Nigeria, has disclosed that he is the envy of Presidents from around the world because of what he has been able to do with the private sector.

According to him, this results from his government’s support from the private sector in addressing societal issues in the country during his tenure.

Speaking at the commissioning and handover of security equipment valued at over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday, February 22, he made that claim.

Also Read: Nigerian senate candidate shot dead and body burnt ahead of elections

“Today is indeed a very happy day for all Nigerians, and I can happily say that I’m the envy of many presidents in the world. I’m exceedingly honoured to be the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at this time. I’m gratified to have the honour of leading a country whose private sector willingly galvanises itself to raise funds to enthusiastically support the government in resolving social ills.”

“I’m proud to say that there is nowhere in the entire world, except in Nigeria, where the private sector has voluntarily come together to assist government efforts.”

“These 350 vehicles and thousands of vests and helmets you are handing over today will go a long way in boosting the capacity of our forces,” he said.

Nigerians would in the next few hours be going to the polls to elect a new President as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.