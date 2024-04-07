type here...
GhPageEntertainmentPresidents and big men want to chop me- Wendy Shay brags
Entertainment

Presidents and big men want to chop me- Wendy Shay brags

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay aka “Ghana Wake Up” has made a shocking disclosure.

After making series of posts via her official social media handles to falsify claims of being a prey to Henry Fitz, Wendy Shay felt going verbal is the better way.

In a self recorded video flying across social media platforms, Wendy Shay has insisted she has never slept with Henry Fitz in exchange of money, saying that she does not personally know him.

The Shay geng leader noted that everything she has in life, including buying a Range Rover was worked for.

She disclosed that selling her body in exchange of money would be the very last thing she would do on earth.

To prove that she is a big girl and does not sell her body, Wendy shockingly revealed that a lot presidents and wealthy men are in her dm, intending to have sex with her in exchange of money.

According to her, she has not given any of the aforementioned categories of people a listening ear, saying that is not who she is.

Source:Ghpage

