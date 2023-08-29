“Pressure from East Legon landlady”: Afia Schwarzenegger Marries Her Best Friend, again – VIDEO

Controversial Ghanaian media comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger announced her wedding which took place today, Monday, 28th August 28, 2023.

The female comedienne made this announcement via her Instagram handle by posting a video of herself in a wedding gown where she flaunts her wedding ring and dances to a gospel song.

The video was posted with the caption, “Mondays are for celebrity weddings.. Married my best friend today. Thank you Jesus.”

The identity of the man whom Afia Schwarzenegger got married to is unknown yet.

Watch the video below