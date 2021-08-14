Pressure from my pregnant lady pushed me to steal – Man confesses in Court

- Advertisement -

Kingsley Kwame Yeboah, a 27-year-old man who was arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court over a stealing charge (he stole sacks of used clothes and shoes from his colleague traders valued at GH¢10,570) has explained why he carried out that act.

Mr Yeboah told the court that was forced to steal due to persistent pressure mounted on him by his pregnant partner for quite a long time now. He said his wife expects more from him but his earnings don’t meet her demands.

Sorry Kingsley pleaded guilty to stealing in a court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, and prayed for the court to be lenient with him. The judge considered his plea for mitigation, and the fact that he was remorseful, sentenced him to eight months imprisonment in hard labour.

The Court did not accept his ‘touching’ explanation but granted him a GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties, one to be a public servant earning not less than GH¢1,000.00. He is to make his next appearance on September 14, 2021.

Police Chief Samuel Ahiabor who held a brief for Chief Inspector Christine Bansah told the Court that the complainants, Madam Gladys Ofosu-Appiah, Madam Vida Manyo, Dora Amankwa and Gifty Akaweh, all dealt in second-hand clothing and shoes at Kantamanto Market.

He said on August 9, 2021, at 6 am the complainants reported at their business centres and noticed that their wares were stolen. They lodged a formal complaint to the Police and upon a tip-off, Kingsley was grabbed in the market with one sack of baby clothing.

During investigations, Kingsley admitted the offence and confessed that earlier in the day at about 0300 hours, he went to the market and stole two sacks of second-hand clothing and a sack of second-hand shoes.

The Court further heard that Kingsley sold 150 pairs of the stolen children’s shoes valued at GH¢2,770.00, to Yaw. The Court ordered the prosecution to release the retrieved items to the complainants.