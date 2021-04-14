Pretty level 100 student of UCC killed in a horrible manner

- Advertisement -

The University of Cape Coast has announced a level 100 student of the school has sadly passed away following a gory accident that occurred at Ayensudo near the UCC Satellite Campus of the Nduom School of Business and Technology.

In a statement released by the University, the school confirmed 19-year-old Priscilla Owusu Achia was in the company of her friends to buy some food items when the unfortunate incident happened.

The level 100 student of the University died as result of a speeding Sprinter bus which was overtaking another car and eventually knocked the innocent girl.

The accident is reported to have happened on on Saturday, 10th April 2021 and she passed away on Tuesday, I3th April 2021 at about 11:30.

The Saltpond Police is currently investigating the case while the family of the late Owusu Achia has been duly informed.

