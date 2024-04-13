type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

The price of Stonebwoy’s bentley car can buy all your cars- netizens drag Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has faced a heavy backlash from social media users following his continuous attacks on Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale recently organized Salafest to celebrate the Zongo and the entire Muslim community on their successfully complementing their annual Ramadan fasting.

Stonebwoy who was billed to perform refused, allegedly giving the reason that he could not be where his rival, Shatta Wale was.

Shatta Wale, during his performance at the said show, used some of the time to insult Stonebwoy and his late mother.

As if that was not enough, Shatta Wale self-recorded himself and fired more shots at the Bhim Nation boss.

Even though Stonebwoy has not yet responded to Shatta Wale, netizens have replied to the latter on Stonebwoy’s behalf.

Ghanaians did not spare Shatta Wale in the comment section of the post to his video, as many fired shots at him.

Simply put “Shatta Wale is envious of Stonebwoy”, as many without hesitation said.

According to them, financially and talent-wise, Stonebwoy is far ahead of the self-acclaimed Africa’s dancehall king.

A netizen took to the comment section to write “E pain u say he get money pass u , en Bentley alone will buy all ur car collections JON”.

Source:Ghpage

