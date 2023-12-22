Prince Bright fed and gave me money when I was a nobody – Stonebwoy

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner shared a piece of his numerous grass-to-grace story and how Prince Birght of Buk Bak fame played a role and held him down when he was almost a nobody.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr FM as part of his promotion to the Bhim Concert, Stonebwoy discussed his come up and emphasized how remarkable his life has been to him looking at all that he had to face.

The Bhim Nation Boss talked about how he used to excitedly await Prince Bright at Baatsona Filling Station when he was in his prime with Buk Bak, the legendary hiplife duo.

According to him, Prince Bright encouraged him and provided financial help whenever the need be.

Stonebwoy also added that the veteran hiplife artiste was the first person to permit him to appear on television, which was at Metro TV.

Coincidentally, Prince Bright was also at the radio station when Stonebwoy was making the claims and nodded in agreement to all that he said.