Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has asked government to swallow the humble pie and seek help from experts who can help in saving the economy from whining down.

Prince David Osei recently suffered a series of backlash from social media users after he made a U-turn on NPP in his post on Instagram.

Prince David Osei was backlashed a few days ago because he was one of the celebrities who campaigned vigorously for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the build-up to the last general elections.

“I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong! The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating”, part of his post read.

In a new development, Prince David has asked the government to drop their ego and seek help to solve the depreciation of the currencies.

“Can we all put aside politics, humble ourselves and seek help from whoever has the ideas or in-depth knowledge on how to stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy. Because at this point it’s all-inclusive “, he tweeted.