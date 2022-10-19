type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPrince David Osei cries over worsening economic hardship again
News

Prince David Osei cries over worsening economic hardship again

By Kweku Derrick
Prince David Osei Akufo Addo
Prince David Osei Akufo Addo
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has asked government to swallow the humble pie and seek help from experts who can help in saving the economy from whining down.

Prince David Osei recently suffered a series of backlash from social media users after he made a U-turn on NPP in his post on Instagram.

Prince David Osei was backlashed a few days ago because he was one of the celebrities who campaigned vigorously for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the build-up to the last general elections.

“I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong! The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating”, part of his post read.

In a new development, Prince David has asked the government to drop their ego and seek help to solve the depreciation of the currencies.

“Can we all put aside politics, humble ourselves and seek help from whoever has the ideas or in-depth knowledge on how to stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy. Because at this point it’s all-inclusive “, he tweeted.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 19, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    68 %
    2.3mph
    13 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News