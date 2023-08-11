Prince Harry’s ‘His Royal Highness’ title removed from royal family website

- Advertisement -

Prince Harry’s His Royal Highness (HRH) title has finally been removed from the Royal Family Website, three years after it was agreed he would lose it in the Megxit agreement.

In 2020 the Sussexes stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family.

The palace then announced that Meghan and Harry would give up their HRH titles.

Back in January 2020, an official statement from the family shared the news regarding the couples’ titles.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the statement said.

However, the HRH title has finally been removed from his profile on the Royal Family website.

Not only has his HRH title been revoked, but his position on the Royal Family landing page has been lowered.

It now sits near the very bottom of the list, followed only by the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Above them sits the profiles of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

Other amendments have been made to Royal Family’s website, including updates on Clarence House and Kensington Palace to reflect the current titles of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The King and Queen were previously referred to as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, respectively.

Kate and William’s titles have now been changed to the Prince and Princess of Wales, an update from their former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge title.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement about their website and the updates they were making.

“The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family.

“Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

The couple still hold their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.