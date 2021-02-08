Actress and photo model, Princess Shyngle has made another expensive addition to her already crammed wardrobe.

In a new video posted by the mother of all curves, the Gambian purchased a brand new Chanel bag worth $6,800.

As much as it is costly, the bag is to die for and most ladies would love it for Valentine’s day present. However, Valentines may have come in early for the actress as many have suggested that the purchase was funded by her billionaire husband.

With wads of 100 dollar bills spread beside her, the video shows Princess Shyngle ordering for the pricey black Chanel bag online.

The video which had the inscription, ”Time for some retail therapy,” proved that she didn’t mind blowing some money on the new bag.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Princess Shyngle spends over GHC30,000 on a chanel bag in new video pic.twitter.com/sW00R82jKY — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, news of Princess Shyngle and her childhood sweetheart, Gibou Bala Gaye, getting married flooded social media.

Beautiful pictures of their wedding ceremony were also seen online as the Gambian couple tied the knot.

Gibou Bala Gaye is the Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia and the son of a billionaire, Mr Bala Gaye, who is a former Finance Minister and into the real estate business.