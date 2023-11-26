Prison Break: Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after attack on military barracks

- Advertisement -

Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew after gunmen attacked a military barracks in the capital, Freetown, according to a government statement, after months of post-election unrest in the West African nation.

A government statement said the security forces were in control of the situation.

“In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks. The have been rebuffed,” information minister Chernor Bah said in the statement.

Detainees from Central Padema Road prison in the capital city Freetown were released on Sunday morning, an official at the facility told BBC News.

Earlier on, the gunmen had attacked a military barracks in the city.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at the barracks, which are close to the presidential residence.

After the attack, the Ministry of Information declared an immediate curfew and “strongly” recommended people across the West African country stay indoors.