type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePoliticsPrison Break: Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after attack on military barracks
Politics

Prison Break: Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after attack on military barracks

Why is Sierra Leone under a curfew?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew after gunmen attacked a military barracks in the capital, Freetown, according to a government statement, after months of post-election unrest in the West African nation.

A government statement said the security forces were in control of the situation.

“In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks. The have been rebuffed,” information minister Chernor Bah said in the statement.

Detainees from Central Padema Road prison in the capital city Freetown were released on Sunday morning, an official at the facility told BBC News.

Earlier on, the gunmen had attacked a military barracks in the city.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Residents reported hearing gunshots at the barracks, which are close to the presidential residence.

After the attack, the Ministry of Information declared an immediate curfew and “strongly” recommended people across the West African country stay indoors.

TODAY

Sunday, November 26, 2023
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways