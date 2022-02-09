- Advertisement -

Songstress Mzbel has finally responded to Diamond Appiah after the latter took to social media to celebrate and mock her following the death of her father.

Mzbel weeks ago lost her dad who was immediately buried according to the customs of the Islamic religion since he was a practising Muslim before his death.

After the news of his death found its way on social media, some people started sending out their message of condolence to the musician and her bevered family.

But Diamond Appiah who was all over the place mourning the death of Afia Schwarzenegger’s dad rather took to her social media page to make fun of Mzbel.

According to her, she is happy someone(Mzbel) is now an orphan just like herself. A comment which has been seen by many as below the belt and unfortunate from Diamond.

Mzbel has been silent over the comment until now where she has made it known that she is not having a problem with Diamond Appiah jubilating over the death of her father.

According to her, one thing that Diamond should know is the fact that she is building bad karma for herself for having fun with people’s misfortunes.

She continued that when you are delighted because of someone else’s suffering, the universe responds by punishing you.

Watch the video below:

She took a swipe at Diamond, saying that maybe that’s why she’s having such a hard time in life because she keeps doing horrible things.