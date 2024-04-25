- Advertisement -

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has sent a strong warning to the electoral commission.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was formally unveiled as the official running mate to the former president yesterday, 24th March 2024 in Accra.

During her speech, the professor sent a strong warning to the Electoral Commission boss ahead of the upcoming general election which comes off this December.

She addressed the EC directly, telling her to ensure that the upcoming election is free and fair as it is stated in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

She stated categorically that the NDC will not tolerate any cheating in the upcoming general election.