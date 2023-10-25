Program line out for the funeral of Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III

- Advertisement -

The funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, started yesterday with Asafo companies (warriors) parading the streets of Accra amid the firing of muskets.

The Ga Traditional Council subsequently announced that the burial of the Paramount Queen Mother of the Ga State would take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, as planned.

The programme starts from today;24th October 2023 with Asafo companies parading the streets amidst firing of musketry They are already on the streets

On Wednesday 25th October Market women in a procession will present Foodstuffs and other items to the Ga Traditional Council from 1pm.There will be cultural display music and dance and story telling ;

On Thursday 26th October 2023 the cultural display, music & dance and story telling with Asafatsemei and Asafoianyemei will continue.

On Friday the 27th of OCTOBER 2023,we shall keep a Vigil.This will start in the morning with Asafo companies displaying amidst the firing of musketry.

Then from 6pm the Clergy will be here for a short service for the repose of the soul of Ga Manye. There will also be viewing.

The Asafoatsemei and Asafoianyemei will continue cultural display,music and dance and story telling throughout the night

On Saturday the 28th October 2023 which is the burial day there will be an interdenominational Burial service. which will start from 9 am to 11.00

After the Service there will be Traditional Burial Rites which will involve the Asafoatsemei and Asafoianyemei companies parading the coffin through the principal streets of Accra under the direction of the Municipal Security Council and the MMTD.

As we are all aware a private burial will then take place. No commercial activities should take place on Saturday 28th 2023.

On Sunday 29th October 2023, there will be a Thanksgiving Service at Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church off the John Atta Mills High Street at 10am. Other Traditional rites will continue after the service.

