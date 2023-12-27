- Advertisement -

King Promise once again left fans disappointed after leaving them in the dark for hours at the 2023 edition of his Promiseland Concert.

According to reports, fans gathered at the event ground early so they could enjoy themselves at the concert but things didn’t go as planned.

It stated that there was a huge technical problem which affected the lighting and other things at the venue.

A video we have seen on social media shows the moment a fan expresses his displeasure at the way King Promise keeps failing them during his concert.

He disclosed that it was 11 pm and the show hadn’t started because there was no light and the fans had now grouped to have conversations as they waited for the problem to be solved.

Despite everything, King Promise came on stage to apologize for the technical hitches and proceeded to entertain the crowd.

He got support from his colleagues including Sarkodie, R2Bees and KiDi.